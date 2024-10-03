Helix Energy Solutions Explores Options, Including Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said.

The Houston-based offshore drilling services provider is working with advisers to gauge interest from potential buyers, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Shares in Helix have risen roughly 7.9% in New York trading over the last 12 months, giving the company a market value of about $1.7 billion.

Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty that Helix will decide to pursue a sale, they said. A representative for Helix didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Helix covers the Gulf of Mexico, US East Coast, Brazil, North Sea, Asia Pacific and West Africa regions, helping customers decommission and service underwater wells, according to its website.

Major oil field service companies have been pivoting to more work in international and offshore fields amid a slowdown in US shale activity brought on in part by industry consolidation.

In April, oil field service provider SLB agreed to acquire rival ChampionX Corp. for $7.8 billion. In a presentation at the time, SLB cited Rystad Energy data that showed oil producers are spending more on operating and maintaining wells and less on drilling and fracking.

--With assistance from David Wethe.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.