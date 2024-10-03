Libya to Restart Oil Production, Ending Crippling Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Libya will resume oil production on Thursday, returning hundreds of thousands of barrels a day to global markets after resolving a political standoff in the OPEC nation.

The nation’s eastern government, which had initially ordered the halt to output, has lifted a force majeure order, allowing all fields and export terminals to resume, according to a statement on its Facebook page.

Production from the country’s largest field Sharara, whose 260,000 barrel-a-day output shut before the political feud started in late August, would also resume Thursday, Oil Minister Khalifa Abul Sadeq said in an interview.

The North African nation typically produces more than 1.2 million barrels daily, but that plunged to under 450,000 in late August after the divided nation’s UN-recognized western government fired the central bank governor, spurring its eastern rival to order an oil shutdown in response. Output from the country has often been held hostage to political wrangling as opposing sides jostle for control of the key sector.

The returning supply will put more downward pressure on crude just as an escalating conflict in the Middle East had lifted prices to near $75 a barrel. The market is still grappling with weak demand, especially from China, while some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are preparing to ease some of the output cutbacks from December.

Representatives from Libya’s dueling administrations agreed Sept. 26 to appoint a new governor, Naji Issa, resolving a deadlock over a post that effectively gives control over billions of dollars in energy revenue.

Libya has been wracked by unrest since the 2011 overthrow of longtime dictator Moammar Qaddafi, with clashes between armed groups loyal to different factions or individuals frequently shutting key oil fields as they vie for influence. The country sits atop Africa’s biggest known crude reserves.

The Sept. 26 agreement, like previous Libyan pacts, sits on shaky foundations. A United Nations-backed cease-fire in 2020 succeeded in ending fighting but has yet to lead the country to nationwide elections or solve the long-running split between east and west.

