Chinese Stocks in Hong Kong Climb as Traders Assess Momentum

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong edged higher in a volatile morning session as traders assessed the sustainability of the biggest rally in 16 years.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 0.3% as of 10:08 a.m. in Hong Kong, after sliding as much as 1.4% earlier. The gauge closed down 1.6% in the previous session after rebounding more than 30% from a September low. Mainland Chinese markets remain closed through Monday for the Golden Week holidays.

Beijing’s stimulus package has unleashed a wave of buying since last week, with the pace of gains the fastest since November 2008. Strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc and BlackRock Inc. are among Wall Street heavyweights turning bullish on the once beaten-down market. The initial euphoria, however, is cooling as traders take profit and await details of fiscal stimulus and data on holiday spending for further confidence.

The focus is now turning to how consumers have reacted in the Golden Week holiday, and how the government follows up with more fiscal support, Tai Hui, APAC chief market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “That would be a key factor in sustaining the rally that we have seen so far.”

