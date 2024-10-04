Ghana Reaches Staff-Level Deal With IMF for Another $360 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana is close to receiving another $360 million disbursement from the International Monetary Fund as it reached a staff-level agreement with the Washington-based lender on the third review of an extended credit facility program.

The final decision will be taken by the IMF Executive Board, the fund said in a statement on Friday.

This would bring to $1.92 billion in total disbursements the West African nation has received since agreeing to a $3 billion bailout package with the fund in May 2023. Ghana sought IMF help after it could no longer service its debt and kicked off a debt restructuring in December 2022.

The inflows will help the Bank of Ghana boost its dollar reserves and better defend the cedi, which has lost 24% of its value against the dollar this year, the fifth-worst performing currency among those tracked by Bloomberg. Foreign reserves inched up to $7.5 billion in August from $7.4 billion the month before.

Almost all of Ghana’s dollar bond investors have agreed to a debt exchange, paving the way for the country to issue new securities to holders to replace existing $13 billion of eurobonds, on or around Oct. 9, Minister of Finance Mohammed Amin Adam said on Thursday. The offer will mark the completion of Ghana’s external debt revamp, after $5.1 billion bilateral loans and 203.4 billion cedis ($12.8 billion) domestic obligations were reorganized.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.