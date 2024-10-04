Here Are the Key Takeaways From the US Jobs Report for September

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the US employment report for September released Friday:

Job growth last month topped all estimates, the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined and wage growth accelerated; nonfarm payrolls increased 254,000 in September, the most in six months, following an upwardly revised 72,000 advance over the prior two months

The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% and hourly earnings increased by 0.4% month-over-month; the 4% year-on-year average hourly earnings gain matched the best since March. Unemployment for major ethnic groups — Black, White, Hispanic — fell, while the Asian unemployment rate held steady

The so-called underemployment rate — which includes those working part-time for economic reasons and discouraged workers — fell to 7.7% in September, the first decline in nearly a year. The participation rate — the share of the population that is working or looking for work — came in at 62.7% for a third month. The rate for workers ages 25-54, also known as prime-age workers, dropped to 83.8%.

The number of job losers (or people being laid off) actually declined in the month. The data set for “job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs” fell by 95,000.

Stocks, the dollar and Treasury yields rose after the data, and pricing in the swaps market showed traders paring bets on a Fed interest-rate cut larger than a quarter-point in November.

