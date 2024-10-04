Philippine Central Bank Chief Says Comfortable With Peso Rally

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is comfortable with the peso’s recent rally as the gains are not as outsized as those seen in most Asian peers, Governor Eli Remolona said.

“We’re in the middle compared to our peers,” Remolona said in an interview Thursday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has not intervened in the foreign-exchange market lately to curb the peso’s appreciation, he said.

The Philippine peso advanced 4.6% last quarter as Asian currencies strengthened following the Federal Reserve’s pivot to monetary easing. Still, the currency has lagged regional counterparts, with both the ringgit and the baht surging 14% against the dollar during the period.

For its analytical models, the central bank assumes the peso will trade at around the 55 to 56 per dollar levels until the end of the year, the governor said.

These are “common assumptions in our model,” Remolona said. “We don’t take positions on the currencies.”

The peso closed at 56.37 against the dollar on Thursday after touching 55.45 in September, the strongest since March. Asian currencies have weakened this week as concern over war in the Middle East and robust US data boosted the dollar.

Remolona also said the Philippine central bank will likely use quarter-point moves to reduce its benchmark interest rate by around 175 basis points through the end of next year.

