Private Credit to Outperform in a Downturn, Apollo’s Zelter Says

James Zelter, chief executive of Apollo Investment Corp., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The conference is a unique setting that convenes individuals with the capital, power and influence to move the world forward meet face-to-face with those whose expertise and creativity are reinventing industry, philanthropy and media. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Private credit will “wildly outperform” the high-yield and leveraged loan markets in a recession, James Zelter, co-president of Apollo Global Management Inc. said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio.

Private credit has “better companies, larger companies, better covenants, better structure” than public markets, helping it to weather an economic downturn, Zelter said, adding that he doesn’t expect a recession in the near future.

Rapid growth over the past decade has fueled the private credit industry’s rise into a $1.7 trillion market. The sharp rise in interest rates over the past two years provided a further opportunity for growth as banks cut back on lending via the leveraged loan and high-yield bond markets.

Listen: Blackstone Eyes $30 Trillion Private Credit Bonanza (Podcast)

Apollo is pushing deeper into private credit through a partnership it recently signed with Citigroup Inc. to arrange financings for corporate and private equity clients.

The firm was “making sure if you’re going to go, go big,” Zelter said of the deal, which will involve $25 billion worth of deals over the next five years. “This is seeing us through periods of volatility,” Zelter said.

Mubadala Investment Co. and Apollo’s insurance unit Athene will also participate in the venture, which will initially focus on North America.

Zelter worked at Citi from 1994 to 2006, according to his LinkedIn page.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.