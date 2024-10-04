S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar looks at how North American markets are shaping up for the trading day.

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the base metal and technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 136.18 points at 24,104.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.13 points at 42,028.72. The S&P 500 index was up 13.95 points at 5,713.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 96.50 points at 18,014.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.65 cents US compared with 73.86 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude oil contract was up 78 cents at US$74.49 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.30 at US$2,686.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$4.56 a pound.

