Investing

The Week Ahead: U.S. CPI data due; Aritzia earnings

By Terry Cain, BNN Bloomberg
Chris Thom, CEO and portfolio manager at Moat Financial, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the latest Aritzia numbers.

Monday, Oct. 7

  • No notable events or earnings

Tuesday, Oct. 8

  • 8:30 a.m. Canada Merchandise Trade Balance (Aug)
  • Earnings: Pepsico

Wednesday, Oct. 9

  • 2:00 p.m. U.S. FOMC Minutes

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • 8:30 a.m. U.S. Consumer Price Index (September)
  • Earnings: Aritzia, Tilray Brands, Domino’s Pizza, Delta Air Lines

Friday, Oct. 11

  • 8:30 a.m. Canada Employment Report (September)
  • Canada Building Permits (August)
  • 8:30 a.m. U.S. Producer Price Index (September)
  • 10:30 a.m. BoC Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations (third quarter)
  • Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Blackrock