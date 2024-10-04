The Week Ahead: U.S. CPI data due; Aritzia earnings

Monday, Oct. 7
- No notable events or earnings
Tuesday, Oct. 8
- 8:30 a.m. Canada Merchandise Trade Balance (Aug)
- Earnings: Pepsico
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- 2:00 p.m. U.S. FOMC Minutes
Thursday, Oct. 10
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. Consumer Price Index (September)
- Earnings: Aritzia, Tilray Brands, Domino’s Pizza, Delta Air Lines
Friday, Oct. 11
- 8:30 a.m. Canada Employment Report (September)
- Canada Building Permits (August)
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. Producer Price Index (September)
- 10:30 a.m. BoC Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations (third quarter)
- Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Blackrock