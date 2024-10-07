Back-to-Back Hurricanes Set to Strain FEMA as Its Funds Run Low

A destroyed church in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Swannanoa, North Carolina, on Oct. 6.

(Bloomberg) -- The cash-strapped US Federal Emergency Management Agency is set to be tested by back-to-back major disasters as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast less than two weeks after Helene devastated the Southeast.

“This could result in a signification strain on FEMA’s resources,” said Daniel Kaniewski, a former deputy administration at the US disaster response agency. “A major hurricane hitting a highly populated area would certainly be a worst case.”

Even before Helene struck late last month, killing at least 227 and causing up to $250 billion in damages, FEMA was stretched thin by record-setting wildfires and other extreme weather events. Under financial strain, the agency projected a $3 billion deficit by February.

Although Congress provided FEMA with $20 billion in a temporary government spending bill lasting through Dec. 20, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has warned that the agency doesn’t have enough funding to make it through hurricane season. It still has enough to meet immediate needs, Mayorkas said.

Evacuations were underway on Florida’s western coast Monday as Milton intensified to a Category 5 storm — the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale — fueled by hot Gulf of Mexico water. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Florida ahead of its arrival.

If Milton makes landfall in the Tampa metropolitan area, which has about 3.2 million residents, it could be more expensive than Helene in terms of damages, said Craig Fugate, FEMA’s former administrator.

“As bad as Helene was, it will not really come close to the amount of spending you will see with this storm,” said Fugate. “I would expect much bigger numbers in terms of people impacted and damages.”

FEMA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but Administrator Deanne Criswell said Sunday the agency was “absolutely ready” for another hurricane.

“We have started planning for this days ago, even before it formed,” Criswell said on ABC’s This Week. “We’re working with the state to understand what their requirements are going to be so we can have those in place before it makes landfall.”

