Norway Slows Oil Wealth Spending in Draft 2025 Budget

The Equinor ASA offshore oil drilling platform on Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea, Norway, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Equinor, Norways biggest oil and gas producer, said the second phase of its giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea is now on stream. Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s government will tap less of the nation’s $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund in next year’s budget as it expects growing purchasing power to fuel an economic rebound.

The minority Labor-led cabinet forecasts that it will spend 2.5% of the wealth fund in 2025, down from a projected 2.6% this year, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry on Monday. While it keeps the budget expansionary, the plan is in line with the central bank’s estimate last month.

Windfall petroleum export gains following sanctions against Russia have underpinned budget spending by western Europe’s largest energy producer in past years, while it has also faced growing costs on Ukrainian refugees and on national defense. A weaker krone has also helped to increase the size of the wealth fund, meaning more money could be spent without politicians having to breach their so-called fiscal rule that caps expenditure at 3% of the fund value.

“After a few years of high inflation, economic policy appears to have successfully brought inflation down without causing a significant increase in unemployment or negative growth,” the government said. “With prospects for wage growth well above inflation this year, household purchasing power is expected to improve and contribute to higher growth in the Norwegian economy in 2025.”

While the cabinet of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store is trailing in opinion polls ahead of elections next September, it has said it remains “fiscally responsible” to prevent Norway’s central bank from keeping monetary restraint for much longer.

At the same time, organizations such as the International Monetary Fund have urged it to adopt a neutral budget stance for next year after an expansionary budget in 2024. They also called on the government to adopt reforms such as cutting sick leave and disability benefits to avoid longer-term budget pressures given that fossil fuel revenue is projected to dwindle in the years ahead.

The budget will remain expansionary, according to projections of a fiscal impulse of 0.5%. That is due to lift the structural budget deficit that excludes the oil economy to 10.9% of mainland gross domestic product next year. In nominal terms, the shortfall is set to grow to 460 billion kroner.

“The budget framework seems to be somewhat more expansionary than Norges Bank has anticipated,” Karine Alsvik, an economist with Svenska Handelsbanken AB in Oslo, said in a note to clients. “All else being equal, this could contribute to delaying interest rate cuts.”

The ministry forecast the mainland economy will grow 2.3% next year, versus the previous forecast of 1.9%, published in May. This year’s growth is seen at 0.7%, revised lower from 0.9% seen earlier. It sees underlying inflation slowing to 3.2% in 2025 and next year’s registered unemployment rising slightly to 2.2%.

