Saudi King Undergoes Medical Tests Due to Lung Inflammation

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 88, is suffering from lung inflammation and underwent medical tests on Sunday evening, the country’s state-news agency said.

The monarch took the medical examinations based on recommendations from doctors, the Saudi Press Agency said in a short statement.

In May, King Salman had medical tests and took antibiotics after suffering from high fever, joint pain and lung inflammation. He was treated at a palace in Jeddah.

King Salman has led the world’s largest crude-oil exporter since 2015, though his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is seen as the de facto ruler. Prince Mohammed, 39, handles most day-to-day affairs and is next in line to the throne.

