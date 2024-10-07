Water Supplier American Water Works Says Hackers Breached System

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 06: In this photo illustration, water from a tap fills a glass on July 06, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. According to a study by the US Geological Survey, nearly half of the tap water in the United States is contaminated with "forever chemicals" that are considered dangerous to human health. Per and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS, are chemicals that linger in the body and are linked to health issues like cancer, obesity, liver damage, decreased fertility, thyroid disease, high cholesterol and hormone suppression. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- American Water Works Co. Inc., which supplies drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people, said hackers had breached its computer networks and systems.

The New Jersey-based company has disconnected or deactivated some systems in an effort to contain the cyberattack and is investigating the nature and scope of the breach, which was discovered on Oct. 3. The company said in a regulatory filing Monday that it currently doesn’t believe water or wastewater operations have been affected, but noted that it can’t yet predict the full impact of the incident.

US government officials and cybersecurity researchers have been warning in recent months that hackers are increasingly targeting water infrastructure. Earlier this year, the US accused the state-sponsored Chinese hacking campaign known as Volt Typhoon of infiltrating some of the country’s water facilities, among other things. The Biden administration urged states to be on guard for cyberattacks against water systems, citing ongoing threats from groups linked to the governments of Iran and China.

American Water Works said in the filing that it doesn’t expect the cyberattack to have a material effect on the company or its finances.

The US has accused China-linked hackers of infiltrating networks that operate critical US services. The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday that an attack tied to the Chinese government penetrated the networks of some US broadband providers, citing people familiar with the matter.

