Azul Reaches Deal With Lessors, Scraps 3 Billion Reais in Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Azul SA reached an agreement with its lessors and original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, to reduce the airline’s liabilities.

The agreement will scrap 3 billion reais ($547 million) from the current debt balance, in exchange for 100 million new preferred shares, Azul said in a filing to regulators. Talks are continuing with the remaining owners of share issuance obligations.

“This agreement with lessors should ease the negotiations with other creditors,” Bradesco BBI analyst Victor Mizusaki writes in a note. “The next steps for Azul’s liability management include the raising of additional capital and possibly lengthening the bond maturities.”

Azul ADRs are up 7.2% during pre-market trading in New York. The stock trades for $3.42.

The troubled carrier has been mulling several options to address its near-term debt obligations, which went from an equity offering to contemplating a Chapter 11 filing. Seeking protection from creditors has remained Azul’s least preferred option and the company is keen to avoid it.

Azul’s ratings were downgraded by Fitch Ratings in September to CCC from B-, reflecting the company’s heightened refinancing risk and weaker cash flow profile amid a depreciation of the Brazilian real, the risk agency said. Moody’s Ratings and S&P Ratings have also downgraded the company in the last month.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.