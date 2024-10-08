Brazil’s Galipolo Says Lula Gave Him Freedom for Central Bank Policy Decisions

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s nominee for central bank governor said he’ll have freedom to make decisions without political interference, in comments made during his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Above-target inflation estimates are concerning for the central bank, and there’s a need for more caution in monetary policy, Gabriel Galipolo told lawmakers. Brazil’s economic growth forecasts have been systematically revised higher due in part to the government’s spending, he said.

“Every time I was given the opportunity to talk to President Lula I heard, emphatically, of the guarantee of freedom in decision-making,” said Galipolo, who is currently the central bank’s monetary policy director. His testimony before lawmakers is ongoing.

Brazilian Senators are widely expected to approve Galipolo’s nomination first in a committee vote and then on the floor. He would replace Roberto Campos Neto and take the reins of a bank that halted an easing campaign in June and started a cycle of rate hikes in September. He stands to face price challenges including strong economic growth, higher public spending and a drought, factors which are keeping inflation forecasts above the 3% target.

Earlier this year, many investors viewed Galipolo as a policymaker who would deliver the rate cuts that Lula has demanded. A 42-year-old economist, he advised the leftist head of state during his last presidential campaign.

In recent months, however, Galipolo has sought to build credibility among investors by burnishing a reputation as an inflation hawk who is not afraid to raise borrowing costs and who is willing to do “whatever it takes” to tame price growth.

