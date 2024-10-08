CEO of Eldridge-Owned Investment Firm Panagram Resigns

Buildings on the West Side of Manhattan in New York, U.S., on Thursday June 17, 2021. New York state's pandemic mandates were lifted last week, after 70% of the adult population has now been given at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- John E. Kim, the chief executive officer of Panagram Structured Asset Management, has resigned from the firm effective immediately, according to a filing Tuesday morning.

The filing didn’t give a reason for Kim’s resignation and Panagram and its parent Eldridge Industries declined to comment. Kim did not respond to a request for comment.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Eldridge Industries, Panagram specializes in buying collateralized loan obligations, asset-backed securities and commercial real estate, according to its website. It had $15.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30.

Kim joined Panagram when it was formed in 2021, previously working as head of structured products at Eldridge.

Panagram has also been an early participant in the burgeoning market for exchange-traded funds that purchase CLOs. Kim served as a portfolio manager for two of its CLO-focused ETFs.

