Japanese Buy Record Amount of US Sovereign Bonds in August

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese funds bought a record amount of US sovereign bonds in August amid a rally in Treasuries, the latest balance-of-payments data from the country’s Ministry of Finance showed on Tuesday.

Net buying came to ¥5.59 trillion ($37.8 billion), bringing total purchases to ¥12.8 trillion for the January-August period. That’s similar to amount for the same period a year earlier. The data include bonds sold by the government, agencies, and local municipalities.

Treasuries rallied for a fourth month in August amid growing speculation of an outsized interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve, extending those gains into September when the US central bank lowered the benchmark rate by half a percentage point. Bets in further large rate reductions have since shrunk in part because of stronger-than-expected jobs data.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.