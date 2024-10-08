NYC Mayor Adams’ First Deputy Resigns as City Hall Exodus Grows

(Bloomberg) -- Another top official in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is stepping down amid a widening federal probe.

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright resigned Tuesday, becoming at least the seventh senior official in the embattled mayor’s inner circle to step down or announce plans to leave within the past month. Maria Torres Springer, deputy mayor for housing, economic development and workforce, will be replace Wright.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Adams became the first mayor in modern New York City history to face federal felony charges. Prosecutors indicated last week that additional charges could be filed against Adams and that it was “quite likely” others would be charged.

Earlier Tuesday, prosecutors charged Mohamed Bahi, Adams’ former chief liaison to New York’s Muslim community, with witness tampering. Bahi and another aide, Winnie Greco, both resigned Monday. Another Adams aide, Rana Abbasova — who liaised for Adams with the Turkish community and is reportedly cooperating with the federal investigation — also left City Hall.

Wright’s resignation follows a federal search last month of the home she shares with her husband, outgoing New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, when FBI agents seized their phones. Banks is retiring from his position on Oct. 16. Both Wright and Banks have denied wrongdoing.

“I really want to thank my friend, Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who headed my transition team, was just a constant, constant support,” Adams said during a press briefing Tuesday.

Wright, the former chief executive officer of the United Way of New York City, had an extensive portfolio that oversaw four other deputy mayors, and encompassed roughly 75 different city offices and agencies, including the Department of Social Services, Health and Hospitals, the Office of Management and Budget and the city’s Economic Development Corporation, among others.

