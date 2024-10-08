Thames Water Told To Return £57 Million to Customers

(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water Utilities Ltd. was slapped with a penalty of £56.8 million ($74.4 million) by its regulator, just as the beleaguered UK supplier seeks billions of pounds in equity to avoid going bust.

Despite some improvements, Britain’s largest water and sewage company recorded the largest fine in Ofwat’s annual review of the industry published Tuesday, missing targets on stemming chronic leaks and sewage spills. The regulator instructed the industry as a whole to return £157.6 million to customers. Southern Water, another heavily indebted utility, was fined £31.9 million.

“Money alone will not bring the sustained improvements that customers rightly expect,” said Ofwat Chief Executive Officer David Black. “It is clear that companies need to change and that has to start with addressing issues of culture and leadership.”

The penalties come at a time when water and sewage companies face mounting public anger for their plans to raise customer bills by £144 on average over the next five years. The industry is trying to fund a £100 billion, five-year investment program to improve performance and future-proof networks against climate change and population growth.

UK water companies have struggled to upgrade aging infrastructure amid high interest rates in recent years. Thames Water had the worst leakage rate per customer in 2023 to 2024, according to a separate report by the Environment Agency on Monday.

For Thames, the situation is dire. It only has enough money to last until the end of May and is in talks with a group of creditors holding about £10 billion ($13.2 billion) of its debt over a potential rescue package. It’s also desperately seeking new investors to provide £3.3 billion in new equity.

The utility is seen as too big to fail, and without new funds it would likely be temporarily nationalized. Existing investors want to avoid the special administration process because a prolonged period under government control could mean they recover less of the money they lent. Politicians also are not keen to use taxpayer money to bail out the beleaguered company.

