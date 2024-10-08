US Oil Production Growth to Slow More Than Expected in 2025

A pump jack in Midland, Texas, US, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Oil steadied following its biggest one-day jump in almost a year as fears that Israel may decide to strike Iranian crude facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage kept the market on edge. Photographer: Anthony Prieto/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US expects crude production to grow by just 320,000 barrels a day next year, much slower than previously estimated.

While output is still poised to reach a record of 13.54 million barrels a day, the annual rate of growth is now projected at 2.4% versus 3.2%, the Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook Tuesday. The slowdown comes after a surprise bumper increase last year.

Since then, the number of oil rigs operating in the US has plummeted and is hovering near the lowest since late 2021, fueling expectations that shale producers will continue to prioritize shareholder returns over growth.

The trajectory of US oil production has become a key factor for market participants gauging balances for next year, particularly as much of growth is expected to coincide with the return of supplies from OPEC members and allies.

The agency also revised lower its 2025 stimate for global oil demand, which is seen growing by 1.2 million barrels a day compared to last month’s estimate of 1.5 million barrels a day. Supplies, meanwhile, are seen holding steady, adding to growing chorus of calls for an oversupplied oil market next year. The International Energy Agency projects that global demand will grow less than 1% in 2025.

--With assistance from Alex Longley.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.