Anti-LGBTQ Laws Cost Uganda $1.6 Billion in 12 Months, Study Finds

KAMPALA, UGANDA - APRIL 24: A woman identifying as a lesbian makes jewellery to sell whilst at a shelter for lesbian, bisexual, and queer women on April 24, 2023 in Kampala, Uganda. The shelter aims to not only house sexual minorities, but to give the women skills training, counselling, and access to healthcare. Uganda's policymakers have yet to pass the pending anti-gay law that has caused backlash from the international community, with the hardline bill imposing capital and life-imprisonment sentences for gay sex.

(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ laws that include the death sentence in some cases have cost the nation as much as $1.6 billion since being introduced in May last year, a new study found.

The losses from the legislation, which includes life imprisonment for certain sexual acts and the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” — defined in part as engaging in sex if one is HIV-positive — include foreign direct investment, international aid, trade and tourism and could total as much as 3.2% of gross domestic product, Open for Business said in a report.

The organization, which is a coalition of global companies including American Express Co., AT&T Inc., and Virgin Group Ltd., conducts research into the business development and economic effects of anti-gay policies.

Combined losses over a five-year period could rise to a range of $2.3 billion to $8.3 billion as flights in human capital and talent — together with the expense of policing and legal processes — add to the other costs, the study found.

Soon after the enactment of the law, the World Bank — long Uganda’s biggest provider of budget support — halted new loans to the East African nation because the act contradicts its values. The Washington-based lender last month said it is now working with Uganda to restore the funding.

LGBTQ rights are increasingly under pressure in Africa. More than 30 African nations have criminalized consensual same-sex sexual activity, and others are considering similarly worded legislation to that passed by Uganda, according to Amnesty International.

In June, Malawi’s Constitutional Court upheld a law that makes same-sex conduct a criminal offense. On Tuesday in Ghana, hundreds of people took to the streets of the nation’s capital, Accra, asking the country’s top court to speed up implementation of an anti-LGBTQ bill.

While Uganda has already made significant losses due to the introduction of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, these will only worsen should the AHA remain in law without any changes or steps toward repeal, Open for Business said in a statement.

“These are the steps Ugandan policymakers should be considering in order to future-proof their economy while creating a more liveable country for all citizens, not just those who are LGBTQ+,” it said.

