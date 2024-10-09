Chicago City Council Defers Vote on $1.5 Billion Refinancing

The skyline of Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release personal consumption figures on May 31. Photographer: Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday deferred a vote on Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed $1.5 billion bond deal, a transaction intended to help close back-to-back shortfalls.

The bond proposal includes a refinancing and a bond buyback process known as a tender, with a combination of general obligation and sales-tax backed bonds. The city expects the deal to yield $110 million in savings based on the current market conditions, according to a statement from the mayor’s office on Tuesday.

The City Council finance committee had passed the proposed bond ordinance on Oct. 2. The measure stipulates that the entire $1.5 billion can only be used for cost-saving refinancing purposes, according to the statement. The proposed ordinance was amended before the finance committee vote so the city cannot use the proceeds for operating costs after some aldermen complained.

The vote deferral is intended to provide a few aldermen who have concerns a chance to further amend the ordinance. Finance Committee Vice Chair Bill Conway said he expects the item to come up for a vote at the next council meeting.

