ECB’s Kazimir Not Convinced on October Cut Without Key Data

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said he’s not as sure as some media reports that interest rates will be lowered next week — suggesting that the final meeting of the year may be a more appropriate time to cut again.

The comments mark the first pushback by a member of the 26-strong Governing Council, with others either backing a third reduction of the year in the deposit rate next week or at least not opposing such a step.

“It’s considered a done deal in the media that rates should be lowered,” Kazimir told reporters in Bratislava. “But I have to say I’m not completely convinced that we should make decisions based on one good number,” he said, referring to September’s dip in inflation to below the 2% target for the first time since 2021.

“I can’t rule out that we might go for a rate cut next week,” the Slovak central-bank head said Wednesday. But “it’s crucial to make decisions based on the overall summary of information. And we’ll have that key information in December.”

Momentum for another reduction in the deposit rate built following a deterioration in the region’s economic prospects and a rapid retreat in inflation. Speaking earlier Wednesday, France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said a cut is “very probable” on Oct. 17 — and won’t be the last. Investors are pricing a more than 90% chance of a move.

Markets are also signaling rising concern that inflation is at risk of undershooting the 2% goal. Kazimir said he’s less worried on that score.

“I definitely don’t wake up in a sweat thinking that the inflation rate should be well below 2%,” he said. “On the contrary, we still lack sufficient confidence that we’re out of the woods and that the goal of sustainably being at 2% is entirely realistic.”

