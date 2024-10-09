ECB’s Wunsch Warns on Rapid Cuts, Undecided on October: L’Echo

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch cautioned against interest rates being lowered too quickly and said he’s undecided on a widely expected cut this month, according to Belgium’s L’Echo.

Trends in the euro-zone economy and inflation “motivate measured and prudent rate cuts,” the Belgian central-bank head told the newspaper in an interview. “But is there a determining factor that means that we should open the discussion in October? I would really like to see the analysis that the central bank staff makes of it.”

“If we lower rates too quickly and then have to go back in the other direction, it is more complicated to communicate than if we are a little too slow and have to, at some point, accelerate”

Cites Middle East tensions as grounds for caution “Let’s imagine that oil prices continue to rise: If, at that time, we communicated to the markets an acceleration in the rate cut, we would be taking a risk”

“On the other hand, we have a weaker economy, but, for me, it is not clear that this changes our judgment implying a gradual decrease in rates, in an environment going in the right direction” NOTE: Click here to read full interview



