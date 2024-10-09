Ex-Glencore Executives Must Wait Until 2027 for Bribery Trial

(Bloomberg) -- A group of former Glencore Plc executives accused of bribery and corruption in West Africa by the UK will have to wait until 2027 to face a trial.
England’s criminal courts are suffering from a crippling backlog of cases exacerbated by years of underfunding, the coronavirus pandemic and lawyer strikes.
A judge set a trial date for June 1, 2027 to hear the Serious Fraud Office’s case at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. It’s expected to run for as long as 6 months.
Alex Beard, the former head of oil at the commodities giant, and Andy Gibson, ex-head of oil operations, are accused of conspiring to make corrupt payments to government officials and state-owned oil firm employees in Nigeria, Cameroon and the Ivory coast more than a decade ago.
Beard’s lawyer previously indicated he would plead not guilty.
Alongside them, former Glencore employees Paul Hopkirk, Ramon Labiaga, Martin Wakefield and David Perez are charged with corruption.
