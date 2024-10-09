France Nears Disbursement of Second Climate Loan to S. Africa

(Bloomberg) -- France is nearing the disbursement of a second loan to South Africa’s Treasury under the Just Energy Transition Partnership program.

“We are in the final stages of preparing a second loan,” adding to the €300 million ($329 million) it distributed about 18 months ago, David Martinon, France’s ambassador to South Africa, said in a speech in the town of eMalahleni, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The JETP is a $9.3 billion climate-finance pact agreed between South Africa and some of the world’s richest countries to help the African nation transition away from the use of coal.

