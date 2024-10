(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank left interest rates unchanged, as conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon increase inflationary pressures and prevent the country from joining a global easing cycle.

The bank’s monetary committee kept its benchmark rate at 4.5% on Wednesday, in line with the forecasts of all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It’s the sixth straight hold.

Inflation accelerated to 3.6% year-on-year in August, above the government’s 1%-3% target range.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.