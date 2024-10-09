Oil Steadies as Stockpiles Rise and Traders Monitor Middle East

A support vessel sails alongside the crude oil tanker 'Devon' as it sails through the Persian Gulf towards Kharq Island oil terminal to transport crude oil to export markets in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Friday, March 23, 2018. Geopolitical risk is creeping back into the crude oil market. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day decline as US crude inventories expanded, while the market watched for an Israeli response to Iran’s missile attack early last week.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded above $73 a barrel after falling 0.5% on Wednesday, while Brent closed lower below $77. US crude stockpiles swelled by 5.8 million barrels last week, the biggest increase since late April, according to government data. Gasoline inventories dropped.

The market remains on edge about Israel’s intentions to launch a retaliatory strike against Tehran, which has sparked fears about an all-out war. President Joe Biden has discouraged an attack on Iranian oil facilities, and Iran has warned that it’s ready to launch thousands of missiles if needed.

Still, concerns over China’s economy continue to linger, and the lack of fresh major stimulus from Beijing this week prompted a broad market selloff on Tuesday, including in oil. The central government said it would hold a new briefing on fiscal policy on Saturday.

