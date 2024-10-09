Portugal’s Opposition to Study Budget Before Deciding on Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Portugal’s biggest opposition party said it still has to assess the 2025 budget proposal before deciding how it will vote on the plan, which is key for the country’s minority government.

“We still have time to determine how we’ll vote,” Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos said in an interview with TVI on Wednesday night. An initial vote on the budget is scheduled to take place at the end of October.

The budget, due to be presented on Thursday, is a major test for Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s minority administration, which took office in April after his center-right AD coalition’s narrow election win over the Socialists. The premier needs to find backing from other parties to get approval for budgets and other measures, and may have to compromise on key policies such as tax cuts to pass legislation.

Montenegro said on Tuesday that negotiations with the opposition Socialists about the budget had ended and that he was fully convinced the plan will pass in parliament. The final budget proposal includes contributions from the Socialist Party, and the only item on which they didn’t reach an agreement was about planned corporate tax cuts after 2025, he said.

Socialist leader Santos, who has opposed the corporate tax cuts, said on Wednesday that no agreement was reached with the government about the budget.

The finance ministry sees the economy growing 2% next year and targets a 2025 budget surplus of about 0.2% of gross domestic product.

The Socialists have just two fewer seats in parliament than the AD and can let the budget pass in parliament by abstaining. If the Socialists decide to vote against the budget, it can still pass if Chega — a far-right party that’s the third-biggest force in parliament — votes in favor.

Prime Minister Montenegro has said governing next year using the 2024 budget “is not a solution.” Both the prime minister and the Socialist leader have also said they don’t want early elections. Portugal has held two snap elections in three years, in January 2022 and March of this year.

Minority governments in Portugal have tended to be short-lived. In 50 years of democracy, only two have survived a full four-year term.

