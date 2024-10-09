San Francisco to Shutter 9% of Public Schools Amid Budget Crisis

Students wearing protective masks sit outside at an elementary school in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. San Francisco officials said the city has approved 20 schools for reopening out of the total 60 reopening applications that have already been submitted. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco proposed eliminating 9% of its public schools as declining enrollment and the expiration of pandemic-era relief funds fuel a yawning budget deficit.

Eleven of the district’s 121 schools will be closed or merged with other locations, according to a preliminary list released late Tuesday. The district, which has already slashed its payroll and reduced funding for school supplies, said the list would be finalized next month and then go to a vote by the school board.

“Without a balanced budget and a plan to consolidate our resources, we risk a state takeover of our school district,” Superintendent Matt Wayne said in a statement. That would “further deplete resources directed to our schools, erode our collective decision-making power, and likely compound educational disparities for our most vulnerable students.”

The school closings add to challenges such as rising homelessness and skyrocketing fentanyl overdoses that have fed worries in recent years around San Francisco’s future. The city’s public-school enrollment has declined by more than 4,000 students over the past seven years, resulting in $80 million in revenue losses. By 2032, the school district expects to lose an additional 4,600 students because of declining birth rates and other demographic shifts.

The cuts will affect about 2,000 students, according to local media reports. Two other schools met the criteria for closing but will instead stay open and merge with schools that are being shuttered.

The district, which serves more than 50,000 students, must cut $113 million in costs by the end of the 2025-2026 to prevent a state takeover.

San Francisco’s planned closures contrast with Chicago, which is also struggling with massive budget shortfalls. Last month, Chicago’s school board passed a measure banning closings until at least 2027. The district is mired in turmoil after the board members abruptly announced last week that they would all resign amid escalating tensions with the mayor, as both the city and district face big deficits.

--With assistance from Elizabeth Campbell.

