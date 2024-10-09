Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Recovers From Lung Inflammation

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has recovered from a lung inflammation that was first reported by the kingdom’s state run Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

The 88-year-old monarch has undergone medical tests since then and recovered, SPA said on Wednesday.

In May, King Salman took antibiotics after suffering from high fever, joint pain and lung inflammation. He was treated at a palace in Jeddah.

Following that, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman postponed a trip to Japan due to concerns over the king’s health. He was never known to have left the country since then.

King Salman has led the world’s largest crude-oil exporter since 2015. His health is closely watched for signs of a transition of power in the absolute monarchy and its impact on the country’s oil policies and international relations, though Prince Mohammed is seen as the de facto ruler.

The 39-year-old, known as MBS, handles most day-to-day affairs and is next in line to the throne.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.