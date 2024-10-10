At a London Airport, Labour’s Economic and Green Ambitions Clash

(Bloomberg) -- When the Labour Party approved more flights at London City Airport, a key hub for travelers to the UK capital’s financial districts, it ended up being a compromise decision that ultimately pleased no one.

Climate campaigners criticized the decision, while the airport expressed disappointment that it only won some of its requests.

The controversy, and the attempts to appease both sides, capture the growing tension between two of the government’s priorities – energizing economic growth and limiting climate damage – and the tightrope it must walk to meet those goals.

Officials are holding to the idea that they can pull off both, and at top speed. But trade-offs seem inevitable, along with tough decisions for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Bigger airports, new roads and more housing are all on the agenda, but they’ll have implications for energy usage, resources and emissions.

“Growth has historically been tightly linked to indicators of environmental decline,” said Jeremy Green, professor of political economy at the University of Cambridge. “But the government’s green growth discourse, which suggests that we can simply substitute renewables for fossil fuels and keep growth going, isn’t unique. There is a similar downplaying of these tensions within the US.”

Airport expansion has long been a fraught political issue in the UK, with local residents opposed to noise and climate groups concerned about CO2 emissions.

During the summer, climate charity Possible said the government had “failed its first test on climate” at City Airport. London’s Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan had opposed the proposal. The Climate Change Committee, an independent government adviser, says there should be no further expansions without a plan for emissions.

There were signs of division on green-versus-growth even before the election in July that brought Labour back to power. At the start of the year, Starmer shredded his pledge to spend £28 billion ($37 billion) a year transitioning the UK to green energy, cutting it to less than £5 billion.

And money is tight, according to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. She’s been downbeat on the public finances ahead of her budget this month and warned about a £22 billion fiscal hole that needs filling.

But there have been signals that she may relax debt rules to enable more investment. Labour also wants to attract more private money, and it will host tech executives, bankers and CEOs at an investment summit on Monday.

The UK remains off track for its net zero target, and is struggling with the balance between its economic and environmental aspirations.

In the coming months, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh needs to make a call on expansion at Gatwick, the UK’s second-largest airport. She’s just delayed a decision on a £2.4 billion plan for Luton Airport that would increase capacity by nearly 50%.

Labour parliament member Chris Hinchliff is pushing the government to block Luton until there’s more done on air transport emissions. He wants a focus on investing in new greener infrastructure over more polluting options.

“There is potential friction between the drive for economic growth and meeting climate targets and sustainability,” he said.

While economic and environmental goals can be complementary, it’s not always the case.

That’s a particular hurdle for the green side of the equation, already a hard sell with many voters given the long-term nature of projects.

“There are always trade offs,” said Tone Langengen, an adviser on climate and energy at the Tony Blair Institute. “People want sustainable good jobs but they don’t care about the job that’s theoretical in five years time.”

Big Decisions

This week, the government pushed back a decision on an £8.3 billion tunnel under the Thames Estuary, east of London, which has been in development for more than a decade. National Highways, which manages England’s major roads, says the project would add billions to the economy by reducing congestion, but it’s been opposed by environmental and some local groups.

Reeves has been clear that house building is a priority, but that’s also running foul of environmental restrictions.

Builder CG Fry was forced to halt a development in the south west, after a ruling by government advisor Natural England related to nitrogen and phosphorus in local rivers. It’s fighting the decision in the courts.

Natural England has also put a moratorium on new homes across 74 local authorities, which home builders say has blocked as many as 160,000 properties.

“There are ways of meeting in the middle, it’s not one wins and one loses,” said Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics. “That’s what we’ve been quite bad at in the last few years. We’ve not really met in the middle on these issues and come up with a strategy that negates the biggest downsides and still provides growth.”

