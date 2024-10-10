Bond Traders Add to Bets for a Quarter-Point Fed Cut in November

(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors lifted wagers that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a quarter point next month as a sharp rise in claims for unemployment took precedence over a hotter-than-expected inflation print.

Swaps traders boosted to well over 80% the probability the US central bank will opt for a 25-basis-point reduction in November, signaling confidence the Fed will keep lowering rates even after last week’s strong labor-market report. For all of 2024, traders now see a total of 46 basis points of rate cuts, slightly more than prior to Thursday’s round of economic data.

“What has continued to be really important is the labor market,” Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, said on Bloomberg Television. “Inflation is still last year’s story. Yeah, there was an upside surprise there, but at the end of the day, it’s about labor, labor and labor.”

Treasuries whipsawed after the data releases. Two-year Treasury yields, more closely tied to Fed rate decisions than longer tenors, slipped to wipe out an early advance. The 10-year yield slid slightly, though it remains above 4% and near the highest since July.

“The Fed is much more concerned about employment,” said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities.

