Brazil Retail Sales Fell Before Central Bank Started Interest Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s retail sales fell for the second time in three months in August, a sign that Latin America’s largest economy was cooling down going into the start of the central bank’s cycle of interest rate hikes.

Sales declined 0.3% from the month prior, less than the medium estimate of a 0.6% drop from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From a year earlier, sales gained 5.1%, the national statistics institute reported on Thursday.

