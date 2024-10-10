CD&R Nears €15 billion Deal for Sanofi Consumer Health Unit

A logo at the Sanofi SA campus in the Gentilly district of Paris, France, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sanofi is due to report results on Thursday, with analysts focused on the performance of key drug Dupixent.

(Bloomberg) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice is nearing a deal to acquire Sanofi’s consumer health unit for about €15 billion ($16.4 billion), in what would be one of the largest European transactions this year, people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firm has seen off interest from rival PAI Partners for the Opella unit, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. A deal could be announced in the coming days, they said.

Sanofi is likely going to retain a minority stake in the Opella business, which sells over-the-counter products including Cenovis vitamins, DulcoLax constipation relief and Icy Hot pain relief gel, according to the people.

While discussions are at an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or falter, the people said. A representative for Sanofi wasn’t available for comment. Representatives for CD&R and PAI Partners declined to comment.

A deal would cap a yearlong effort by Sanofi to split its consumer health business as the company looks to generate better long-term value for cutting-edge therapies, particularly in immunology or vaccines. It would also rank among the largest deals in Europe this year, Bloomberg-compiled data show, and be a sign of a revival in health-care dealmaking on the continent.

CD&R, which raised a record $26 billion buyout fund last year, has been an active investor in France in recent years. In July, the firm teamed up with Permira and offered to take cybersecurity company Exclusive Networks SA private. It’s also an investor in Mobilux, one of the largest home equipment retailers in France.

Founded in 1978, CD&R has been investing across North America and Europe, focusing on sectors such as business services, consumer, financial services, health care and technology. In Europe’s health-care industry, it backs companies including contract packaging and clinical manufacturing firm Sharp.

Earlier this year, CD&R appointed Adam Karol from Silver Lake as a partner to help lead its health-care investment team. The buyout firm also named Leslie Starr, who had stints at PepsiCo Inc. and Procter & Gamble, as operating adviser focusing on consumer businesses.

