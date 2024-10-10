ECB Officials Wanted to Keep Options Open on Pace of Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials were keen to maintain flexibility on the speed of interest-rate reductions with inflation not fully defeated and risks to the euro-zone economy building, an account of their last policy decision showed.

“It was better to maintain full optionality for the period ahead to be free to respond to all of the incoming data,” according to the summary, published Thursday. “It was underlined that the speed at which the degree of restrictiveness should be reduced depended on the evolution of incoming data.”

Investors and analysts are widely predicting a third reduction of the year in the ECB’s deposit rate next week, following data since September’s meeting revealing a steep retreat in inflation to below the 2% goal target and signs that the euro-zone economy is struggling.

A cut is “very probable” and “won’t be the last,” Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said Wednesday. His Latvian counterpart Martins Kazaks said borrowing can be lowered in 2025 to neutral levels that neither stimulate nor restrict the economy should inflation sustainably meet the target.

Bloomberg Economics’ ECBSpeak Index is probing new lows for the year — signaling increasing dovishness among policymakers.

Other key comments from the ECB’s account:

On Interest Rates

“Looking ahead, a gradual approach to dialing back restrictiveness would be appropriate if the incoming data were in line with the baseline projection. At the same time, optionality should be retained as regards the speed of adjustment”

“Such data-dependence did not amount to data point-dependence, and no mechanical weights could be attached to near-term developments in headline inflation or core inflation or any other single statistic”

“Members broadly concurred that a gradual approach to dialing back restrictiveness would be appropriate if future data were in line with the baseline projections”

“The risk of delays in reaching the ECB’s target was seen to warrant some caution to avoid dialing back policy restriction prematurely. At the same time, it was also argued that monetary policy had to remain oriented to the medium term even in the presence of shocks and that the risk of the target being undershot further out in the projection horizon was becoming more significant”

On Inflation

“It was mentioned that a gradual and cautious approach currently seemed appropriate because it was not fully certain that the inflation problem was solved”

“The current level of headline inflation understated the challenges that monetary policy was still facing, which called for caution. Given the current high volatility in energy prices, headline inflation numbers were not very informative about medium-term price pressures. Overall, it was felt that core inflation required continued attention”

On the Economy

“It was also noted that the overall economic outlook for the euro area was more concerning and the projected recovery was fragile. Economic activity remained subdued, with risks to economic growth tilted to the downside and near-term risks to growth on the rise”

“These concerns were also reflected in the lower growth projections for 2024 and 2025 compared with June. A remark was made that, with inflation increasingly close to the target, real economic activity should become more relevant for calibrating monetary policy”

“It was underlined that the long-anticipated consumption-led recovery in the euro area had so far not materialised. This raised the question of whether the projections relied too much on consumption driving the recovery”

“Overall, it was generally considered that a recession in the euro area remained unlikely”

