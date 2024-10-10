How Carlyle’s David Rubenstein Landed in the Orioles Owner’s Box

(Bloomberg) -- With a fortune made in private equity as co-founder of The Carlyle Group, David Rubenstein has been an active and enthusiastic investor and philanthropist in his own right, backing the National Zoo’s panda program and purchasing copies of historical documents like the Magna Carta and the Declaration of Independence among a myriad of projects.

His latest venture—ownership of the Baltimore Orioles baseball club—may be his most ambitious and notoriety-grabbing to date. For him, it’s both an extension of his community-based philanthropy and a recognition that he had given his hometown less attention than it deserved. “I thought I hadn’t done enough for Baltimore compared with what I’ve done in other philanthropic areas,” Rubenstein says on the latest episode of The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly.

For decades a globe-trotting fundraiser and face of the private equity industry, Rubenstein spent a lot more time in Baltimore this season as the Orioles secured a spot in the playoffs. (The team lost the wild card series to the Kansas City Royals).

Rubenstein, 75, says he has long considered making a bid for the Orioles, and when the Angelos family—the team’s long-time owners—contemplated selling a stake, he jumped on it, eventually scooping up the whole team. To get the deal done, Rubenstein took a page from his private equity playbook, assembling a group of investors who could add more than just capital. As he and his colleagues at Carlyle had done countless times, he found a likeminded partner in the private capital space: Michael Arougheti, chief executive of Ares Capital Management, who signed on as the second-largest investor behind Rubenstein.

At Ares, Arougheti has overseen an ambitious sports strategy, backing the Inter Miami soccer club and McLaren Racing among other assets (Arougheti joined the Orioles deal as an individual, however). Rubenstein also tapped Cal Ripken Jr., the Orioles legend who broke Lou Gehrig’s once-thought unbreakable record of consecutive games played.

After watching private equity colleagues like Tony Ressler, Marc Lasry and others successfully buy sports teams that soared in valuation, Rubenstein says he was confident he could balance all of his other responsibilities. Still, it’s been a bigger-than-expected commitment.

“What I learned from others is that you got to put energy into it and time, and it takes more time than I originally thought,” he says. “What happens is you get addicted to showing up at the games.”

(Rubenstein is the host of The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations on Bloomberg. The Orioles ownership group also includes Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg LP, parent of Bloomberg News).

