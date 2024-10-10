Hungary CPI Drops to Target as Central Bank Cautious on Rate Cut

Customers queue at a delicatessen counter in the Great Market Hall in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Hungarys central bank dampened expectations for monetary easing, saying it needed to see a sustained improvement in the economys risk profile before it could start slashing the European Unions highest key rate.

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian inflation slowed to the central bank’s target but a weak currency, mounting geopolitical risks and an expected acceleration in price-growth in the rest of the year may keep policymakers from continuing monetary easing.

Consumer prices rose an annual 3% in September, the Budapest-based statistics office said in a statement on Thursday. That’s the best reading since January 2021 and compares with 3.4% growth in August. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was 3.1%.

The central bank resumed interest-rate cuts last month and its signal of potentially more monetary easing this year than previously seen contributed to the forint’s drop to an 18-month low against the euro.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag stepped in to stem the decline, telling investors in a conference call on Tuesday that the room for a rate cut in October had narrowed due to geopolitical risks such as the US elections and escalating Middle East tensions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussion.

The forint gained after the call as investors pared rate-cut bets this year. It rose 0.7% against the euro over past three days for the best performance among a basket of 23 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

The central bank expects inflation to pick up in the rest of they year, according to fresh forecasts published last month that see consumer prices rising an annual 4.2% in December. The central bank targets an inflation rate of 3% with a one percentage point tolerance band around it.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.