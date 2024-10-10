Investors Wary of Congress Sweep That Unshackles Harris or Trump

(Bloomberg) -- As America fixates on a deadlocked presidential race, Treasury investors are keeping one eye on the battle for Congress — where costly campaign pledges will either get reined in, or rubber-stamped.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are both vowing to juice the economy with some combination of tax cuts and new spending, even though the budget is already deep in deficit and growth is running at a healthy clip. The $28 trillion Treasury market has remained largely unfazed, perhaps because polls point to a split Congress that would likely stymie many of the next president’s plans.

But past Congressional outcomes have taken markets by surprise — a reminder that it’s control of the legislature, as much as the White House, that shapes America’s fiscal path. In 2020, for example, Joe Biden’s presidential win didn’t shift Treasuries much. Yields took off a couple months later when a run-off vote in Georgia unexpectedly flipped the Senate to Democratic control and opened a door for Biden’s spending bills.

Some money managers — like Ed Al-Hussainy at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, and Alberto Gallo of Andromeda Capital Management – see the potential for a similar upset now. They reckon debt markets are too confident of continued gridlock, and underestimate the chance that a new president will be able to enact some of their bolder budget ideas – pushing inflation and bond yields higher.

“There’s a lot of faith in the split Congress moderating whoever is in the White House,” says Al-Hussainy, a global rates strategist. “Buying some insurance against the possibility of unified control of both chambers of Congress and the White House is pretty cheap right now. And we are buying some.”

He’s using a combination of nominal and inflation-linked Treasuries to set up wagers that will return a profit if the bond market’s expectation of future inflation goes up.

That hedge is just one example of how investors and economists are gaming out various permutations for the Nov. 5 vote. Polls favor the Republicans to take the Senate, the House is a close call, and Trump and Harris are running neck-and-neck.

The GOP ex-president is promising income-tax cuts for households and corporations, and a swath of new tariffs. The Democratic vice president is offering subsidies for childcare and first-time homebuyers. Bloomberg Economics reckons both platforms would increase the national debt, though Trump’s would do so faster.

And beyond their budget plans, the fate of many other campaign proposals – from trade to immigration – could depend on who controls Congress.

If markets aren’t yet entirely locked into election bets, it’s not just because outcomes are hard to call, but also because the Federal Reserve’s pivot to interest-rate cuts has loomed larger. Growing confidence in soft landing for the economy has pushed the S&P 500 stock index near record highs. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries posted five straight months of gains through September – the first such streak since 2019.

Since then, a surprise surge in hiring last month has pushed yields back up above 4% and raised concerns that inflation could rekindle.

In a post-election economy that’s still running hot, Treasury markets would be “more sensitive to fiscal issues,” says Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “Especially if the budget deficit is not coming down, or deteriorating more than expected.”

The gap for the fiscal year just ended is forecast to come in around $1.9 trillion, up from $1.7 trillion the previous period. Debt interest payments currently account for 13% of public spending, the highest share since 2000.

Of course, even if a President Trump or Harris enjoys majorities in both houses of Congress, it doesn’t mean all their deficit-raising ideas will get through. Goldman Sachs economists reckon that GOP lawmakers will balk at Trump’s plan to cut the corporate tax rate to 15%, from the current 21%, while Democrats would likely only pass a watered-down version of Harris’s proposed $25,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers.

Still, Gallo – the co-founder of Andromeda – expects budget policies that will stoke inflation if either party wins a sweep. He says “investors are underestimating the chance” of that outcome, which his own analysis puts at more than 60%.

By contrast, Gallo sees a heightened recession risk under a divided Congress, given there may not be sufficient fiscal stimulus to prevent it. He says his firm is hedging both the up and downside “tail risks” through various positions — and overall, it “doesn’t like the long end of the Treasury market.”

A split government would raise the prospect of another debt-ceiling standoff, with borrowing limits due to kick in again at the start of 2025. What’s more, many tax cuts that Trump passed in his first term are set to expire at the end of 2025 if no action is taken – and even a Harris administration will likely want to keep some of them in place.

All of this means that “a divided government scenario is not gridlock,” says Tobin Marcus, head of US policy and politics for Wolfe Research. “It’s a necessity to strike bipartisan deals.”

He expects the process will be smoother than the debt-ceiling crunch of 2023 because control of the two chambers of Congress is expected to have flipped. “House Democrats and Senate Republicans are less oriented toward brinksmanship,” Marcus says. “We’ll see less of a game of chicken.”

Analysts point to some key areas where compromise is achievable in a divided government — including child tax credits, an idea backed by Trump’s running-mate JD Vance as well as Harris, and immigration.

Other campaign pledges can be enacted without Congressional backing – most importantly, from the market perspective, Trump’s tariff plans. He’s threatened to slap 60% charges on imports from China and 10% on everyone else.

Some say Trump would lean even harder on tariffs in a divided government, where he couldn’t easily get tax legislation through. And most economists say Trump’s tariffs would slow growth, though they’d raise more revenue – while his tax plans would have the opposite impact.

That illustrates one challenge the 2024 election is posing to number-crunchers. They’re struggling to map out the impact of often contradictory policy plans — on growth and inflation, deficits and the dollar – all of it hinging on which measures get implemented and which ones fall by the wayside.

In these calculations, “the Congressional make-up matters a lot,” says Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. “On the campaign trail you can say whatever you want to say – and they do. But the president needs Congress to pass legislation.”

--With assistance from Gregory Korte and Mike Dorning.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.