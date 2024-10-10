Milton Insured Losses Could Reach $50 Billion, Fitch Says

Debris in front of buildings after Hurricane Milton in St. Pete Beach, Florida, US, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. More than 3 million people are without power as of Thursday morning, after Hurricane Milton made landfall and crossed the state.

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton is expected to result in insured losses ranging from $30 billion to $50 billion, making it the costliest storm for the industry since Ian in 2022, according to a report by Fitch Ratings.

Hurricane Milton, the fifth hurricane and second major storm to strike the US Gulf Coast this year, hit Florida late Wednesday, leaving more than 3 million people without power and causing widespread flooding. Still, officials were cautiously optimistic that the damage wasn’t as bad as feared, with Governor Ron DeSantis saying Florida avoided a “worst-case scenario.”

The storm will affect the fourth-quarter earnings of large insurers with Florida exposure, and could also impact the reinsurance sector, according Fitch.

However, Fitch doesn’t expect Milton to hurt the credit of large insurance or reinsurance firms, thanks to their “very strong capital levels.”

