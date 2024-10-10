Milton’s Deadly Tornadoes Reveal a Hidden Hurricane Threat

(Bloomberg) -- As Hurricane Milton approached Florida’s coast, authorities warned of catastrophic flooding and dangerous winds. But among its most devastating impacts is one many people didn’t expect: a rash of unusually powerful tornadoes.

At least 38 reports of tornadoes came into the US Storm Prediction Center. Deaths were reported in St. Lucie County on Florida’s east coast — more than a hundred miles from where Milton came ashore — but authorities didn’t specify how many people had been killed, according to the Associated Press.

“At one point yesterday afternoon it seemed like everywhere across central Florida was covered by a tornado warning,” Adam Douty, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc. said. “Unusually for a tropical system, this one had quite a few fairly strong tornadoes.”

It will take National Weather Service survey crews to determine how strong they were, but Douty said that judging from photos and videos he has seen, many were more powerful than what is usually associated with a tropical system.

Tropical storms and hurricanes will often spawn tornadoes, but the atmospheric conditions in this case were just right for allowing them to grow in power, Douty said. There was some extra energy at upper levels and a bit of dry air got dragged in that gave the tornadoes a boost.

