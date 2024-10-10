Milton’s Florida Power Outages Were Made Worse by Helene Damage

(Bloomberg) -- The power was out for more than 3 million homes and businesses in Florida on Thursday morning after the destruction from Hurricane Milton. Local utilities say that the blackouts were made worse by the fact the storm came on the heels of damage from Hurricane Helene, which struck the state’s west coast just two weeks ago.

Duke Energy Florida reported that roughly 850,000 of its customers were without electricity on Thursday morning. Lingering storm damage, such as loose branches that could still fall into power lines, as well as people returning to their homes and businesses and reporting blackouts will both boost that total, spokeswoman Ana Gibbs said in an interview.

The damage left behind by Helene worsened the disruptions, she said. Debris left from the previous storm became airborne and flew into Duke power lines and caused them to de-energize.

“What’s unique with this storm is we just had Helene, so there was already a lot of debris,” Gibbs said.

That sentiment was also echoed by Florida Power & Light Co. The company, a unit of NextEra Energy Inc., already had about 1.2 million customers without power Thursday morning and expects more outages to come as the storm continues to batter the state’s eastern coast, spokesperson Chris McGrath said in an interview. Damage to the grid was worsened by the lingering effects of Helene, he said.

“It’s obviously a challenge to deal with back-to-back hurricanes,” McGrath said. Waterlogged soil weakens trees and makes them more likely to fall over into power lines. “The after-effects of Helene and all the rain that came before Milton, all of that combined made for conditions for trees to topple over.”

