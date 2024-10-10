NYC Apartment Renters Get a Break But Bargains Remain Elusive

(Bloomberg) -- New York rents continued ticking down in September, but apartment hunters hoping for significant relief may have a long wait.

In Manhattan, the median rent on new leases fell 3.4% from a year earlier to $4,200, brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate and appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. reported Thursday. Prices also slipped in Brooklyn and Queens.

Rents in Manhattan have declined gradually in four of the past five months. But the median is still just $200 shy of the record high, reached in summer of 2023, and is 20% more than in September 2019, before the pandemic.

Rents tend to fall in the autumn and winter, and some “modest easing” is expected, “but not a sharp drop or price correction,” said Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel. That’s at least partly because the market remains fiercely competitive. The number of newly signed leases in Manhattan surged 40% from a year earlier, and bidding wars broke out in nearly a fifth of those deals.

One reason for the recent slide in prices is that cheaper mortgages have enticed some renters to leave the leasing market and purchase homes, according to Miller. But financing costs jumped this week on the heels of a surprisingly robust jobs report that undercut chances for another big interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

“Think of the direction of rents in terms of the direction of the economy. Wages and employment continue to defy expectations,” Miller said. “Symbolically, the Fed rate cuts are important to the purchase market. But if mortgage rates don’t come down, it will stall the decline in rents.”

Price drops were smaller in the outer boroughs. In Brooklyn, new leases were signed last month at a median of $3,650, down 1.4% from a year earlier. In northwest Queens, an area that includes Long Island City and Astoria, the median fell less than 1% to $3,500.

