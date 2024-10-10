Peru to Cut Rate as Inflation Cools Below 2%

(Bloomberg) -- Peru is expected to lower borrowing costs for a third consecutive month as inflation continues to cool below the midpoint of the central bank’s target band.

The central bank is expected to lower its benchmark rate by a quarter point to 5% from 5.25%, according to nine of 10 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The lone dissenter expects it to leave the rate unchanged.

Under Governor Julio Velarde’s leadership since 2006, Peru’s central bank has often met inflation targets more consistently than its Latin American peers. It has curretly brought the inflation rate down to 1.78% a year — the lowest in the region.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark rate by a half point last month also makes it easier for Peru to cut again. Peru’s borrowing costs temporarily fell below the ceiling of the US federal funds rate, which is typically seen as a floor for emerging market economies, in September. But now the central bank can deliver a quarter-point cut without dipping below it.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Peru’s central bank is likely to cut its benchmark rate to 5%. We expect policymakers to keep the door open for additional moves and reiterate that future decisions will depend on new data. Tight monetary conditions, decelerating inflation and lower US interest rates support the outlook.”

— Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Inflation cooled below 2% last month for the first time since 2020. Velarde expects it to pick up in the final months of the year but end 2024 just above 2%, near the middle of the central bank’s target of 1% to 3%.

The government led by unpopular President Dina Boluarte has touted Peru’s successful handling of post-COVID inflation. At the same time, her administration has pressured the independent central bank to speed up the pace of rate cuts to help shore up an economy that is still bouncing back from last year’s recession.

