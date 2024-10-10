Serbia Holds Rates Steady in First Meeting After S&P Upgrade

(Bloomberg) -- Serbian policymakers held interest rates at their first meeting after the Balkan nation secured an investment-grade score, citing geopolitical risks and the impact of a summer drought.

After cutting the rate last month, the National Bank of Serbia on Thursday opted to keep its one-week repurchase rate at 5.75%, a move predicted by nine of 17 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Eight had forecast a second-straight 25 basis-point reduction.

“There is pronounced concern over the potential detrimental impact of further escalation of the Middle East conflict on oil flows from this key export region, which may fuel global oil prices in the period to come,” the central bank said in a statement. “This may reflect on global inflation, the pace of monetary easing by leading central banks and global financial conditions.”

Officials in Belgrade had responded to a surge in price growth with their steepest monetary tightening until a year ago, then shifted their stance in June with the first easing since 2020. The impact of 75 points in cuts since June “will play out in the coming period,” the central bank said, adding that caution was warranted now as this summer’s drought had pushed up agricultural prices.

While annual inflation probably ticked down to 4.2% last month, according to the survey, it remains near the high end of the central bank’s tolerance band of 1.5-4.5%. Price growth should still “continue to move within the target band, slowing until the end of the year to around 4%,” according to policymakers.

The central bank also hailed a decision by S&P Global Ratings to raise the former Yugoslav republic, which is also seeking European Union membership, to investment grade.

S&P sees Serbia’s economy expanding at around 4% this year, surpassing the government’s current projection of 3.8%, while Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said the upgrade will attract even more foreign investment after a record $4.4 billion in 2023.

Policymakers expect that the decision “will contribute to a lower country risk premium and more favorable financing conditions,” the central bank said. “This will support a further rise in income available for investment and consumption, and, by extension, economic growth.”

