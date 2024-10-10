Seven & I Should Sell Businesses to Defend Takeover Bid, Academic Says

(Bloomberg) -- The best defense for Seven & i Holdings Co. against a takeover proposal by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is to sell its entire stake in some businesses, according to a prominent academic in Japan.

The Canadian retailer sent the owner of 7-Eleven convenience stores a new potential acquisition price in September that values the Japanese company at ¥7 trillion ($47 billion), people familiar with the matter said this week. Seven & i has approached potential buyers for multiple businesses including its Ito-Yokado stores and Seven Bank Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said before the new bid details were revealed.

“It seems that Seven & i has not yet decided what to do with its stake in Ito-Yokado, but if it is going to defend its acquisition, it would be better to sell off its stake,” said Shinya Kawamoto, an economics professor at Nanzan University, who has written several books and academic papers on buyouts in Japan. “The shares will get discounted if a partial stake remains, leaving room for Couche-Tard to increase the chance of getting the deal done.”

Shares in Seven & i - which will hold a news conference after reporting quarterly earnings Thursday - have jumped to a record since Couche-Tard’s approach was made public.

Couche-Tard, which operates Circle-K stores, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Seven & i declined to comment.

The fact that the Canadian company didn’t appear to discuss with Seven & i on the initial bid price suggests it may have been testing the waters and could signal a lack of commitment to the offer, Kawamoto said in a Zoom interview from Nagoya.

“Couche-Tard could have argued that its initial bid is at fair value,” rather than simply raising the acquisition price, said Kawamoto, who speaks frequently with institutional investors. Even with the increased offer, the Canadian company doesn’t seem to be actively engaging with Seven & i, he said.

No substantive negotiations have taken place since Couche-Tard’s new offer in September, the people said. Seven & i said it will act in the best interests of shareholders and other stakeholders, according to a statement Wednesday.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported Thursday that Seven & i will establish an intermediary holding company for its non-core subsidiaries as part of a restructuring plan. It will consider listing the holding company while seeking outside investment, according to the report.

Seven & i shares have climbed about 33% since Aug. 16, just before the Canadian company’s offer became public, yet are currently trading below Couche-Tard’s renewed offer of $18.19.

