Stan Wong’s Top Picks for October 10, 2024

Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management, discusses his outlook for the markets.

Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

Focus: North American large caps and ETFs

Top Picks: Alphabet, Lennox, iShares Core

MARKET OUTLOOK:

As the month of October unfolds, global equity markets are expected to experience heightened volatility in the lead-up to the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Since 1992, October has been a challenging month during U.S. presidential election years, averaging a decline of -2.5 per cent and negative returns occurring 63 per cent of the time. These historical patterns suggest that investors should prepare for potential short-term fluctuations.

Despite these anticipated market movements, we maintain a constructively optimistic mid-term outlook for equities. The macroeconomic backdrop and corporate earnings projections remain solid. Recent economic indicators highlight a resilient U.S. economy, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growth at three per cent for the second quarter of 2024, fuelled by strong consumer spending and business investment. Inflation has cooled to 2.4 per cent, and the labour market remains stable, with the unemployment rate steady at 4.1 per cent. Additionally, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift towards monetary easing creates a favourable environment for equities. U.S. corporate earnings forecasts are promising, projecting growth of 13 per cent in 2025 and 10 per cent in 2026. Furthermore, U.S. money market assets have topped another record high of over $6.4 trillion, which could help lift equity markets.

At The Stan Wong Group, our strategy remains focused on identifying high-quality, secular growth companies to enhance portfolio performance. We favour sectors such as health care, consumer discretionary, financials, and technology, targeting companies with strong competitive advantages, reliable earnings, and reasonable valuations. Our strategic and tactical allocations aim to optimize returns while effectively managing risk for our clients. A well-diversified portfolio is key to managing risk with a view toward augmenting returns, and a comprehensive financial plan is essential for navigating market volatility effectively.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS:

Stan Wong's Top Picks: Alphabet Inc., Lennox International. and iSHares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management, discusses his top picks: Alphabet Inc., Lennox International. and iSHares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF.

ALPHABET INC (GOOGL NASD)

Last bought in September 2024 at around US$150.

With nearly US$300 billion in projected fiscal 2024 revenue, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is the world’s unrivalled global leader in search and digital advertising. With search, Alphabet commands over 90 per cent of the global market share and thereby generates substantial cash flow from digital advertising, which in turn represents over 75 per cent of overall revenue. The Google Cloud and YouTube segments continue to grow rapidly. Hardware sales (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home devices) contribute to diversifying revenue streams. Among the major technology giants, Alphabet offers one of the more attractive values with the shares trading at a 1.4 times PEG (price/earnings to growth) ratio. GOOGL is forecasted to achieve an average annual earnings growth rate of more than 15 per cent over the next several years. GOOGL shares are down about 16 per cent from recent highs, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. The company reports its next quarterly results on Oct. 24.

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL (LII NYSE);

Last bought in September 2024 at around US$550.

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) products to replacement and new construction markets. Replacement sales represent 75 per cent of overall sales while new construction represents 25 per cent of sales. More than two-thirds of sales come from residential HVAC units while nearly 90 per cent of overall revenue is generated from the U.S. The company enjoys strong brand recognition and an extensive distribution network, allowing it to maintain a strong competitive advantage and growing market share. Longer-term, Lennox is well-positioned to capitalize on robust replacement dynamics in the HVAC market, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient systems and regulatory changes that prompt upgrades. Aging infrastructure, increasing urbanization, and rising global temperatures further contribute to the demand for advanced climate control solutions. LII shares have been trending upwards since mid-2022 with a clear channel of higher highs and higher lows. Lennox International is forecasted to achieve an average annual earnings growth rate of more than 14 per cent over the next several years. The company reports its next quarterly results on Oct. 23.

ISHARES CORE S&P MID-CAP ETF (IJH NYSE)

Last bought this month at around US$61.

The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of about 400 U.S. mid-cap companies, which typically have market capitalizations ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion. Some of the top companies within this ETF include Illumina, Williams-Sonoma, Toll Brothers, and Lennox International. Mid-cap stocks are currently trading at a substantial valuation discount relative to large-cap stocks, while also offering higher earnings growth potential. The S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 18 times, with expected earnings growth rates of over 15 per cent in 2025 and more than 17 per cent in 2026. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index has a P/E multiple of almost 25 times, with forecasted earnings growth of 13 per cent in 2025 and 10 per cent in 2026. Additionally, a falling interest rate environment could benefit mid-cap companies by facilitating easier access to capital, lowering borrowing costs and enhancing expansion prospects. Historically, mid-cap companies have outperformed large-cap counterparts following rate cuts.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND GOOGL Y Y Y LII Y Y Y IHG Y Y Y

Past Picks (October 16, 2023)

Stan Wong's Past Picks: Amazon.com, Mastercard, and Novo-Nordisk Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management, discusses his past picks: Amazon.com, Mastercard, and Novo-Nordisk.

AMAZON.COM

Then: $ 132.55

Now: $ 186.97

Return:41 %

Total Return: 41%

MASTERCARD

Then: $ 401.16

Now: $499.17

Return:24.40%

Total Return: 25.15%

NOVO-NORDISK

Then: $ 101.15

Now: $ 117.80

Return:16.45%

Total Return: 17.75%

Total Return Average: 28%