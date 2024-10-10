Swedish Spending Data Confirms Riksbank Forecasts, Governor Says

(Bloomberg) -- Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said an improvement in Swedish household consumption backs the outlook by the country’s central bank, which has said it could accelerate the pace of interest-rate cuts this year.

“When I had a quick discussion with our economists their view was that this pretty much confirms our forecast,” he told reporters in Stockholm on Thursday, citing an “initial assessment.”

Household spending rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8% on month in August, a second straight monthly gain after no improvement since last December, according to data released by Statistics Sweden earlier on Thursday. Retail trade of mostly food and beverages had the biggest positive contribution, it added.

The data provides the latest input for discussions about whether the Riksbank will accelerate its pace of easing by taking borrowing costs half a percentage point lower in one go, or continue with quarter-point cuts through the end of this year.

Monthly gross domestic product, though a volatile measure, showed an increase of 1.1% on month for August — the biggest increase in more than a year — while analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had a median estimate of 0.5%. Private sector production also increased in the same month, other data showed.

“Today’s outcome shows early signs of a turnaround in the Swedish economy,” Swedbank analysts Pernilla Johansson and Jesper Hansson said in a note to clients. “As activity data, particularly household consumption, is the main focus for the Riksbank at the moment, the outcome could tip the scales in favour of a 25 basis point rate cut at their November meeting. Overall, the outcome suggests a somewhat lower probability of a 50 basis point rate cut.”

