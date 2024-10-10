UK Water Regulator Paves Way for Delay in Price Review Ruling

(Bloomberg) -- The UK water industry watchdog took steps to potentially delay a key investment ruling, a move that could further squeeze the finances of Thames Water Utilities Ltd.

Ofwat said on Thursday that it’s still planning to make its final ruling for the next five year business plans on Dec. 19. At the same time, it has altered company licenses so that the ruling could be delayed by a month to January 2025.

A delay to the ruling could have major implications for Thames Water, which is seeking to raise £3.3 billion ($4.3 billion) in new equity before it runs out of money next year. No agreement can be reached before it has a final decision from Ofwat on how much it will be able to spend and by how much it can raise bills.

A group of Thames creditors holding about £10 billion of its debt are in talks over a potential rescue package. But they have said they won’t inject the money without a signal from Ofwat that it’s willing to offer more attractive terms to investors.

In a draft ruling in July, Ofwat rejected plans for Thames to hike bills by 40%. Thames has since revised up its proposed bill hikes to at least 52%. The embattled utility also asked Ofwat to raise the allowed return on equity from its proposed 4.8% to 5.7%.

The regulator had hinted earlier this year that it may postpone the ruling because of the snap general election called in July, which forced it to delay its draft determination. That, in turn, shortened the amount of time that companies had to respond to Ofwat’s consultation.

Any delay will also reduce the time that companies have to prepare for the new bill increases, which must come into effect on April 1.

“Ofwat has indicated that a change to a January date would only take place if there were unforeseen circumstances,” it said in a statement. “If it is decided that a date change is necessary, this would be communicated at the earliest opportunity.”

