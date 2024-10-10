US Truck Parts Maker Accuride Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Trucks enter the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The historic traffic jam at the Port of Los Angeles has eased slightly as ocean carriers face fines for letting cargo linger and sweeper ships arrive to haul off empty containers. Photographer: Allison Zaucha/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Commercial-truck parts maker Accuride Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday after the company burned through cash amid a freight industry recession in the US.

The firm said its liabilities were estimated to be between $500 million and $1 billion, and gave the same range for its asset, according to a company filing. S&P Global Ratings said in July that weaker-than-expected demand for Accuride’s products increased risks of a default or restructuring.

Accuride is the latest company in US transport sector to file for bankruptcy this year amid overcapacity in the freight industry that’s hurting both truckers and parts suppliers. The manufacturer’s failure comes after lenders had agreed last year to give it more time to repay debt in exchange for an injection of funds from private equity backer Crestview Partners.

Accuride was at risk of exhausting its available cash by year-end without asset sales, an external capital infusion or other measures, S&P said earlier.

